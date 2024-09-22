Previous
Long Billed Dowitcher by cdcook48
Long Billed Dowitcher

There were dozens of these shorebirds feeding along the shore of the Fraser River while my wife and I were out walking this morning. Taken with my little Panasonic point and shoot, my wife doesn’t like it if I bring my big camera on our walks.
Chris Cook

