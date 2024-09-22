Sign up
Previous
Photo 450
Long Billed Dowitcher
There were dozens of these shorebirds feeding along the shore of the Fraser River while my wife and I were out walking this morning. Taken with my little Panasonic point and shoot, my wife doesn’t like it if I bring my big camera on our walks.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
447
1251
1252
448
1253
449
1254
450
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
22nd September 2024 4:11pm
