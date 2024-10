Regrowth

Taken from almost the same spot as my sooc entry today, I just turned around and pointed my camera at these pilings on the side of the pier. This one, however, is not sooc. Using a six stop neutral density filter, low iso and narrow f stop I achieved a 30 second exposure which gave the water this milky smooth look. A little bit of the opposite bank was visible at the top so I cropped it out and added a frame.