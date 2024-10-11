Previous
US Bank Center, Seattle by cdcook48
Photo 454

US Bank Center, Seattle

Another shot from my iPhone-only trip. We stopped for coffee at a shop in the lobby of the US Bank building in downtown Seattle. I was struck by the really high ceiling. The wide angle lens on my iPhone just managed to get it in.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Islandgirl ace
Well done, the iPhone takes such great pictures now!
October 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Phones take such great photos these days - the end of cameras for everyday people?
October 14th, 2024  
