Photo 467
Dress Shop, La Quinta
My wife went in and browsed, I stayed outside.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
shop
,
california
,
black&white
Diana
ace
My hubby would be sitting on the bench impatiently waiting. Lovely shot of this neat looking boutique.
December 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Haha my husband would rather be anywhere else!
December 2nd, 2024
