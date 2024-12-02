Previous
Tequila Tasting Room by cdcook48
Photo 468

Tequila Tasting Room

This shop was right next to the dress shop from yesterday's post. I decided it would be too dangerous to go inside.
2nd December 2024

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Corinne C ace
Lol, it’s very inviting though!
December 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
I don’t even like tequila but this entryway is very inviting.
December 3rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice
December 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks intriguing…!
December 3rd, 2024  
