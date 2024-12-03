Sign up
Photo 469
Palm Royale Sunset
Taken from our patio
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
sunset
,
palm_springs
Diana
ace
Wonderful view and capture.
December 4th, 2024
