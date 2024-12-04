Previous
Bombay Beach TV by cdcook48
Photo 470

Bombay Beach TV

Another art installation in Bombay Beach. This is a relatively new one, it wasn't there the last time I visited. Once again, I suggest you Google Salton Sea for a little background on this unusual place.
4th December 2024

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
