Untitled

Because I don't remember what it is called. This is a photo of an interesting art piece on El Paseo Drive in Palm Desert. It is hard to describe but as you look into a glass window with tubes of light it seems to refract into infinity. We had been out to dinner with friends and were taking a walk when we spotted it. I took a picture with my phone but it really doesn't do it justice. Nevertheless, I shall tag it for the current abstract challenge.