Spot the Difference by cdcook48
Several days ago my twin 7 year old grand niece and nephew stopped by for a visit and were looking at a puzzle book they had brought with them that had one of those “spot the difference” puzzles whereby two seemingly identical drawings are side by side with subtle differences between the two. It started me thinking that with photoshop’s remove tool I could do the same thing with a photograph. Which is what I have done here. The bottom photo has ten things removed, can you “Spot the Difference” ? It might be hard to see some of them on a phone without zooming in. I’ll post the answer tomorrow.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Chris Cook

LManning (Laura) ace
I got nine, but now I’m stuck! Fun idea.
December 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a fun idea! I love the building!
December 8th, 2024  
summerfield ace
got it!
December 8th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Easy
December 8th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Found the ten and had fun doing so. Clever idea!
December 8th, 2024  
