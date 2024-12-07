Spot the Difference

Several days ago my twin 7 year old grand niece and nephew stopped by for a visit and were looking at a puzzle book they had brought with them that had one of those “spot the difference” puzzles whereby two seemingly identical drawings are side by side with subtle differences between the two. It started me thinking that with photoshop’s remove tool I could do the same thing with a photograph. Which is what I have done here. The bottom photo has ten things removed, can you “Spot the Difference” ? It might be hard to see some of them on a phone without zooming in. I’ll post the answer tomorrow.