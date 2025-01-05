Sign up
Previous
Photo 475
Selfie for 52Frames
I have decided to have another go at 52 Frames. My previous attempts faded out after a few weeks but this year I’m determined to make it to the end. This weeks challenge is a selfie.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
4
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th January 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
52frames
moni kozi
Nice to see you!
January 6th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Hello! Neat shot.
January 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous selfie Chris, you look like a real cool dude :-)
January 6th, 2025
Diane
ace
Excellent selfie.
January 6th, 2025
