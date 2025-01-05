Previous
Selfie for 52Frames by cdcook48
Photo 475

Selfie for 52Frames

I have decided to have another go at 52 Frames. My previous attempts faded out after a few weeks but this year I’m determined to make it to the end. This weeks challenge is a selfie.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Chris Cook

October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
moni kozi
Nice to see you!
January 6th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Hello! Neat shot.
January 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous selfie Chris, you look like a real cool dude :-)
January 6th, 2025  
Diane ace
Excellent selfie.
January 6th, 2025  
