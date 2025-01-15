Previous
Leave Me Alone! by cdcook48
Leave Me Alone!

This poor young eagle was just trying to enjoy his lunch but was beset by several crows who were determined to steal it from him.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Diana ace
What a great shot of this tangle of feathers.
January 16th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Oh - this is a younger one! Maybe the big boy wouldn't allow this to happen and maybe the crows would know better than to try. :)
January 16th, 2025  
