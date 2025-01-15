Sign up
Previous
Photo 477
Leave Me Alone!
This poor young eagle was just trying to enjoy his lunch but was beset by several crows who were determined to steal it from him.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th January 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
eagle
,
crows
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this tangle of feathers.
January 16th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Oh - this is a younger one! Maybe the big boy wouldn't allow this to happen and maybe the crows would know better than to try. :)
January 16th, 2025
