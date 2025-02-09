Previous
Two Trees and a Bench by cdcook48
Photo 479

Two Trees and a Bench

The tree on the left is one of my favourite trees and I had to check on it while we have snow. I have shot it in all kinds of weather and in all seasons. I usually shoot it by itself but decided to widen my view a little and include its neighbour.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful capture and winter scene.
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact