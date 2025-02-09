Sign up
Photo 479
Two Trees and a Bench
The tree on the left is one of my favourite trees and I had to check on it while we have snow. I have shot it in all kinds of weather and in all seasons. I usually shoot it by itself but decided to widen my view a little and include its neighbour.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
black&white
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and winter scene.
February 10th, 2025
