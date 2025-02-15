Previous
My mother was a tailor - line 5 by cdcook48
Photo 480

My mother was a tailor - line 5

@photohoot This is obviously not my mother, nor anyone’s mother for that matter, so if someone else comes up with a more appropriate image feel free to bump this one. It’s my granddaughter but she won’t be offended.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely image of her concentrating on her sewing.
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact