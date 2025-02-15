Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 480
My mother was a tailor - line 5
@photohoot
This is obviously not my mother, nor anyone’s mother for that matter, so if someone else comes up with a more appropriate image feel free to bump this one. It’s my granddaughter but she won’t be offended.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1881
photos
171
followers
95
following
131% complete
View this month »
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
480
Latest from all albums
1379
1380
17
1381
1382
1383
480
1384
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotrs
Diana
ace
Such a lovely image of her concentrating on her sewing.
February 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close