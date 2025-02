I spent the morning working out an image for the @photohoot lyric challenge, The House of the Rising Sun. This one was a mistake, I bumped my tripod causing camera shake, but when I viewed the images on my computer I decided I liked this one better than the sharp ones. I felt it better conveyed the desperate lifestyle described in the song. This is a fun challenge. If you are curious, check it out here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50340/lyrics-house-of-the-rising-son