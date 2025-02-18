Previous
HOTRS music by cdcook48
Photo 482

HOTRS music

@photohoot put out a call for a few more images to fill the musical interlude in House of the Rising Sun so I’m offering this moldy oldie of my wife and me taken many years ago at a Photo Booth. The period clothing could work for the song.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
February 19th, 2025  
📸🦉 Wendy ace
This is great! ♥
February 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Awesome… this is an awesome photo for the challenge……perfect😃
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact