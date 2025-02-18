Sign up
Photo 482
HOTRS music
@photohoot
put out a call for a few more images to fill the musical interlude in House of the Rising Sun so I'm offering this moldy oldie of my wife and me taken many years ago at a Photo Booth. The period clothing could work for the song.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1886
photos
171
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th February 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lyrics-hotrs
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
February 19th, 2025
📸🦉 Wendy
ace
This is great! ♥
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Awesome… this is an awesome photo for the challenge……perfect😃
February 19th, 2025
