Unfinished

This is the same photo I posted in my other folder today for flash of red but this one I edited for the 52Frames challenge this week which is "unfinished". I took the photo into an online program that gives your photo the look of a jigsaw puzzle. I then went into photoshop and cut out the piece with the heron's head and put it on its own layer and moved it into position on the corner. After adding a background texture and frame I ended up with what I hope is a convincing picture of a puzzle with one piece left to place.