Previous
Unfinished by cdcook48
Photo 484

Unfinished

This is the same photo I posted in my other folder today for flash of red but this one I edited for the 52Frames challenge this week which is "unfinished". I took the photo into an online program that gives your photo the look of a jigsaw puzzle. I then went into photoshop and cut out the piece with the heron's head and put it on its own layer and moved it into position on the corner. After adding a background texture and frame I ended up with what I hope is a convincing picture of a puzzle with one piece left to place.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact