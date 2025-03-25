Guilty Pleasure - Text2image challenge

Previous
I’m not a big fan of AI created images but I have to admit that sometimes they are kind of fun. I did this for the text to image challenge. The provided prompts were farm, barn and machine. The 2 prompts I provided were farmer and horses. I used ChatGPT and the image it spit out was a bright sunny farm scene that didn’t do anything for me so I tried again, this time requesting that the weather be gloomy. A much more interesting scene was the result. But I won’t be selling my camera any time soon.
