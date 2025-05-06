Sign up
Photo 489
Give That Ball a Ride
A couple of softball pics today. This one is my youngest granddaughter connecting for a hit. She was pretty excited because she hit it well and it went for a triple. I picked the right at bat to take photos.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1952
photos
176
followers
100
following
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
489
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-LF1
Taken
5th May 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sportsaction29
eDorre
ace
Cool shot. The perfect moment
May 7th, 2025
