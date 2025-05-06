Previous
Give That Ball a Ride by cdcook48
A couple of softball pics today. This one is my youngest granddaughter connecting for a hit. She was pretty excited because she hit it well and it went for a triple. I picked the right at bat to take photos.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
eDorre ace
Cool shot. The perfect moment
May 7th, 2025  
