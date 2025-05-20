Richmond Pacers

My granddaughter’s softball team played in a big tournament over the long weekend and finished 2nd. They played very well throughout, winning all their games in the round robin, then advanced to the final with a tense one run victory in the semi-final. They met their match in the final but finishing second is nothing to be ashamed of and they were all quite happy with their silver medals and especially the post game pizza. I took this team photo before they smeared their faces with pizza sauce. My granddaughter is the girl lying down on the left. Her coach (my son, her father) is the tall dude on the left. I’m so proud of her and her teammates.

