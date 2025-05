A few days ago I posted a hurried shot I took of the Graham Clark Atrium at Vancouver Airport. https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2025-05-16 Yesterday I returned by public transit so I could take my time and look around. The two shots I am posting today show the inside. This one was shot looking down at the base of the totem pole showing a well lit area where people can relax while waiting for their flight.