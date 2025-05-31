Quote

I took this in the Chinese bunkhouse at Britannia Shipyards and it is something I had never noticed before. Indentured Chinese workers formed a significant part of the Steveston cannery industry from the late 1880s into the 1920s. They rarely returned to their homeland or saw their family again. They lived a hard, harsh life and this quote written on the window frame is haunting. The Chinese characters might be a bit difficult to see, especially if you are looking at this on your phone. They are on the lower left of the frame.