I took this in the Chinese bunkhouse at Britannia Shipyards and it is something I had never noticed before. Indentured Chinese workers formed a significant part of the Steveston cannery industry from the late 1880s into the 1920s. They rarely returned to their homeland or saw their family again. They lived a hard, harsh life and this quote written on the window frame is haunting. The Chinese characters might be a bit difficult to see, especially if you are looking at this on your phone. They are on the lower left of the frame.
Chris Cook

LManning (Laura) ace
That is haunting. It must have been a cruel life for them.
June 1st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Very interesting and sad 😔
June 1st, 2025  
