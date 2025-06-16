Northern Flicker, Male

I don't pretend to be a wildlife photographer, far from it, but we have a tree in our back yard that is home to a pair of Northern Flickers (members of the woodpecker family) and I managed to get some shots of them today. I am quite sure some chicks have hatched and Mom and Dad are taking turns finding food for them. One of them always stays home to protect the nest. I would like to get some shots of the little ones but Mom and Dad are very protective and I don't have the patience to stand around waiting for a glimpse. Which is one reason I would never make a good wildlife photographer.