Northern Flicker, Male by cdcook48
Photo 495

Northern Flicker, Male

I don't pretend to be a wildlife photographer, far from it, but we have a tree in our back yard that is home to a pair of Northern Flickers (members of the woodpecker family) and I managed to get some shots of them today. I am quite sure some chicks have hatched and Mom and Dad are taking turns finding food for them. One of them always stays home to protect the nest. I would like to get some shots of the little ones but Mom and Dad are very protective and I don't have the patience to stand around waiting for a glimpse. Which is one reason I would never make a good wildlife photographer.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured. They are such beautiful birds, you are lucky to have them.
June 17th, 2025  
