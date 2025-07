Parksville Station

Had a bit of a play with this one. The building is the former Parksville railway station. The line is no longer used and the station has become a pottery studio. I was in Parksville last week on holiday and took this rather boring photo. I decided to have fun with it and added the steam train using AI then took it into Topaz Analog Efex to add the dust and scratches and give it a sepia tone. The intention was to try and make it look like an old photo but I never find them totally convincing.