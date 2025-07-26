Sign up
Photo 500
My new best friend
Feed him a carrot you've got a friend for life.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
farm
,
donkey
Babs
ace
Ha ha what a great shot. I am sure he appreciated the carrot
July 27th, 2025
