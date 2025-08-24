Previous
I'll Just Sit Here and Watch the River Flow by cdcook48
Photo 505

I'll Just Sit Here and Watch the River Flow

I forgot to post this before, it is from about two weeks ago. It was meant for the song title challenge.

Watchin' the River Flow by Bob Dylan.
https://youtu.be/_xRlojtDdEs?si=OPNm6aCNbjABMWaH
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year.
