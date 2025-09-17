Previous
Double Double by cdcook48
Photo 509

Double Double

This is the edited version of my nf-sooc shot. I didn't do very much, just crop, straighten, use the tone curve to adjust the contrast a bit and add a subtle vignette. Tim's is, of course, the iconic Canadian coffee shop founded in the sixties by hockey player Tim Horton. Canadians will know what Double Double means but for the rest of you it means two shots of cream and two sugars in the coffee. For the record, I drink my coffee black.
Original here: https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2025-09-17
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Chris Cook

Photo Details

Diane ace
In this version, her intense expression is captivating!
September 18th, 2025  
