This is the edited version of my nf-sooc shot. I didn't do very much, just crop, straighten, use the tone curve to adjust the contrast a bit and add a subtle vignette. Tim's is, of course, the iconic Canadian coffee shop founded in the sixties by hockey player Tim Horton. Canadians will know what Double Double means but for the rest of you it means two shots of cream and two sugars in the coffee. For the record, I drink my coffee black.
Original here: https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2025-09-17