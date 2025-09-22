Previous
Black Crow by cdcook48
I spotted this crow sitting on the edge of the roof poking at something with his beak. As I aimed to shoot he took off, which made for a better shot. For the song title challenge.

Black Crow by the great Joni Mitchell.
https://youtu.be/cuxJm33eGHU?si=z4ciHSh4XRsBhjWo
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year.
