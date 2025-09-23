Previous
Gossip by cdcook48
Gossip

"That's what she said. You don't believe me but I'm telling you, I heard her.." I am completely making this up. I have no idea what they are saying but it looks like it could be true.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Perfect candid and narrative, it sure looks that way! The lady on the right does not seem to believe her ;-) ;-)
September 24th, 2025  
Haha love the narrative, a cool street candid
September 24th, 2025  
