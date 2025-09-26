Previous
Tagging vs Mural by cdcook48
Tagging vs Mural

I was shooting the juxtaposition of this tagged bin with the building behind it and was completely unaware of the photo bomber until I got home and put it on my computer. I'm thinking maybe that qualifies it for the new unexpected moments challenge.
26th September 2025

Chris Cook

