Weathered Planks by cdcook48
Photo 517

Weathered Planks

Even though this shot is posted in my extras folder and I could have post processed if I wished I like the way it came out of camera so I'll leave it as is. It was taken for this weeks 52Frames challenge which is "Texture"
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Chris Cook

