Previous
#1220 by cdcook48
Photo 518

#1220

Exterior of Steveston tram #1220, which ran on the interurban line from Steveston into downtown Vancouver from 1908 until service was ceased in 1958. It has been fully restored and is on display in Steveston.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Terrific image
October 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautifully captured.
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact