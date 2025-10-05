Sign up
Photo 518
#1220
Exterior of Steveston tram #1220, which ran on the interurban line from Steveston into downtown Vancouver from 1908 until service was ceased in 1958. It has been fully restored and is on display in Steveston.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
2104
photos
173
followers
93
following
141% complete
gloria jones
ace
Terrific image
October 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured.
October 6th, 2025
