Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 520
Take a Seat, Day 12 - Rotten
Probably don’t want to take a seat here.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2113
photos
174
followers
93
following
142% complete
View this month »
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Latest from all albums
1565
1566
519
1567
1568
1569
1570
520
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th October 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
take-a-seat
Kathy
ace
That bench is definitely not going to hold me.
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close