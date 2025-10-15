Sign up
Photo 523
This Old Boat Just Won't Float
Spotted this old boat rotting by the side of the road. I couldn't resist a couple of shots, including a shot of the inside for my Take a Seat project.
https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2025-10-15
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2119
photos
174
followers
93
following
143% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th October 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture! Such a fabulous setting, wonderful textures and autumn display!
October 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture, pov
October 16th, 2025
Christina
ace
No I don't expect it will.
October 16th, 2025
