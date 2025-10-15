Previous
This Old Boat Just Won't Float by cdcook48
This Old Boat Just Won't Float

Spotted this old boat rotting by the side of the road. I couldn't resist a couple of shots, including a shot of the inside for my Take a Seat project. https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2025-10-15
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture! Such a fabulous setting, wonderful textures and autumn display!
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture, pov
October 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
No I don't expect it will.
October 16th, 2025  
