Previous
Photo 533
Judo-2
My 10 year old grandson (on top) was in a judo tournament this morning so I went to watch and take a few shots. It is always fun watching my grandchildren in their various activities.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
29th November 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
judo
,
grandson
,
people-43
eDorre
ace
Great action shot!
November 30th, 2025
