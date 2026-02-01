Sign up
Photo 535
Card Game
The 52Frames challenge this week is "chair" and I have decided to go with this one. I posted another option yesterday but I think I like this one better.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
chairs
,
52frames
,
britannia_shipyards
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great perspective and colours.
February 2nd, 2026
