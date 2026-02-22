Previous
Fleur-de-lis by cdcook48
Photo 539

Fleur-de-lis

52Frames theme this week is shallow depth of field. I used a 35mm prime lens and an aperture of f/1.4 to capture this shot.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact