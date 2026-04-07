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Chapel Doors by cdcook48
Photo 551

Chapel Doors

For my month of doors
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Babs ace
What a gorgeous little chapel
April 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
April 8th, 2026  
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