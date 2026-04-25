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Musician by cdcook48
Photo 557

Musician

Since I lack current shots for my one-subject-April theme of doors I am using that as an excuse to dig back in my archives. This was taken in Havana in April of 2012.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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