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Previous
Photo 557
Musician
Since I lack current shots for my one-subject-April theme of doors I am using that as an excuse to dig back in my archives. This was taken in Havana in April of 2012.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th April 2012 8:32am
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