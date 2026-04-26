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Previous
Photo 558
Shift Change
Another shot of my son's hockey game today, this one for one-subject-April. Not your typical door but the gate on the bench qualifies I think. My son (86) leads a fresh forward line onto the ice during a stoppage in play.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Chris Cook
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@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th April 2026 12:52pm
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