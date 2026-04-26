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Shift Change by cdcook48
Photo 558

Shift Change

Another shot of my son's hockey game today, this one for one-subject-April. Not your typical door but the gate on the bench qualifies I think. My son (86) leads a fresh forward line onto the ice during a stoppage in play.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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