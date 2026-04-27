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Gated Pier by cdcook48
Photo 559

Gated Pier

My one-subject-April theme is doors but once again I am using gates as a stand-in. I am getting out to shoot a bit now and it feels great. There is a massive hole in the middle of my calendar but I can't do anything about that. Just move forward.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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eDorre ace
Cool lines and textures
April 28th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
What a great study of lines...super pov.
April 28th, 2026  
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