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Hot Ground Ball by cdcook48
Photo 576

Hot Ground Ball

My son, playing shortstop, fields a ground ball.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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