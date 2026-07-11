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Previous
Photo 576
Hot Ground Ball
My son, playing shortstop, fields a ground ball.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Chris Cook
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@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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ILCE-7M5
Taken
8th July 2026 7:46pm
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