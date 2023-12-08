Pioneer Inn, Lahaina

This is a vacation shot I took in December 2012 when my wife and I spent Christmas in Hawaii. I came across it today when I was doing a little housekeeping on my computer and opened up a forgotten folder. It isn't a particularly striking image but the reason I am posting it in my archives folder is because it shows the historic 122 year old Pioneer Inn situated in Lahaina, Maui. Tragically, this and many other historic buildings were completely destroyed by the horrific wildfire that tore through Lahaina in August of this year. It also took the lives of around 100 people. So sad.