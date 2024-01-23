Previous
REO Speedwagon by cdcook48
REO Speedwagon

No, not the band - the truck. This 1926 REO Speedwagon I discovered in a barn at Bungaree Station in the Clare Valley of South Australia in 2019.
Chris Cook

Louise & Ken ace
Isn't that a Gem?!!! Fabulous!
January 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, great title too.
January 24th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Cool
January 24th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Its a beauty and won't be getting any speeding tickets.
January 24th, 2024  
