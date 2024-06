Harness Racer

From the distant past. I took this in 1977 on Kodachrome using a Canon AE1. Panning is a favourite technique of mine but it is hard to get right. It was even harder on film when it was at least a week or two, after getting the film back from the lab, that you knew whether or not you got it right. This is one of my few successes from back then. I'm inspired to post this in my Archives folder because of the current ICM challenge but I won't enter it since it is well outside the allowable dates.