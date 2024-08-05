Beach Volleyball

Like many of you I have been glued to the Olympics watching sports I would never watch in any other context, such as beach volleyball. I was reminded of a time a few years ago when I was on holiday in Australia and came upon some very good beach volleyball players on a beach in Glenelg, South Australia. I took a few photos but because there were many people just walking along the beach I couldn't keep them out of my shot. I tried cloning them out but the nets made the job next to impossible so I gave up and relegated the images to my discard bin. Fast forward to 2024 and now the technology exists to quickly and easily remove unwanted distractions. Using Generative AI in photoshop it took me approximately 60 seconds to flawlessly remove 5 people walking in the background of this shot. Say what you will about AI, but when it helps me rescue a shot so easily I'm all for it.