Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
15 / 365
Dark Days
This shot is from my archives, but with a small AI addition
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1850
photos
165
followers
92
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Latest from all albums
1353
477
1354
1355
1356
1357
15
1358
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st November 2015 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Stunning close up and plumage detail, is the addition the teardrop?
January 21st, 2025
Nick
ace
Really great shot - so much detail. The tear being shed is quite poignant.
January 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Amazing
January 21st, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes. I wasn’t sure I should post this but in the end I decided to make my feelings known.
January 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close