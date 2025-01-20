Previous
Dark Days by cdcook48
15 / 365

Dark Days

This shot is from my archives, but with a small AI addition
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Chris Cook

Diana ace
Stunning close up and plumage detail, is the addition the teardrop?
January 21st, 2025  
Nick ace
Really great shot - so much detail. The tear being shed is quite poignant.
January 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Amazing
January 21st, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes. I wasn’t sure I should post this but in the end I decided to make my feelings known.
January 21st, 2025  
