16 / 365
Sydney Skyline
One of my favourite features on the iPad is that random photos from your gallery pop up every morning. This one appeared today so I thought I'd post it in my archives folder. I shot it in 2013 on a visit to Sydney.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
australia
,
black&white
,
travels
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful skyline.
February 3rd, 2025
