Sydney Skyline by cdcook48
16 / 365

Sydney Skyline

One of my favourite features on the iPad is that random photos from your gallery pop up every morning. This one appeared today so I thought I'd post it in my archives folder. I shot it in 2013 on a visit to Sydney.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Chris Cook

October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful skyline.
February 3rd, 2025  
