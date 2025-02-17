Previous
There is a house in New Orleans - line 21 by cdcook48
There is a house in New Orleans - line 21

This is from deep in my archives, I took it back in 1970 or ‘71. I’ve always liked it and I think it projects the sense of decay and despair implied in the song.
Chris Cook

Rob Z ace
Such a strong image - it does exactly as you mentioned.
February 17th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Good one. I've not found anything to submit to the latest song lyrics...disappointed as I enjoyed the first one.
February 17th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh yes, I’ve got the Animals in my head now
February 17th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Terrific choice and illustrates your chosen line so well.
February 17th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
WOW! I love this, the irony of the condition of the hotel and its name, the tones, the decisive moment quality. Instant Fav!
February 17th, 2025  
