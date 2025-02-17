Sign up
18 / 365
18 / 365
There is a house in New Orleans - line 21
This is from deep in my archives, I took it back in 1970 or ‘71. I’ve always liked it and I think it projects the sense of decay and despair implied in the song.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
5
5
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1884
photos
171
followers
95
following
Views 8
8
5
5
Album: From the Archives
ILCE-7M3
Taken: 16th February 2025 2:14pm
street-photography
lyrics-hotrs
Rob Z
ace
Such a strong image - it does exactly as you mentioned.
February 17th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Good one. I've not found anything to submit to the latest song lyrics...disappointed as I enjoyed the first one.
February 17th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh yes, I’ve got the Animals in my head now
February 17th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Terrific choice and illustrates your chosen line so well.
February 17th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
WOW! I love this, the irony of the condition of the hotel and its name, the tones, the decisive moment quality. Instant Fav!
February 17th, 2025
