Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - July 15, 1959 by cdcook48
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - July 15, 1959

Tomorrow King Charles makes his first visit to Canada as King to open Parliament. In 1959 his mother made her first visit to Canada as Queen and my mother was there to take her picture as she and Prince Philip rode through Vancouver in a motorcade. I came across this slide recently when I was going through a box of her old slides and photographs that I finally got around to sorting so I could digitize those that had meaning for me. My mother was not a good photographer but she got lucky with this one. Rest her soul. Apart from colour correcting I have done nothing to this in post. It is framed as she framed it and exposed as she exposed it. (No auto exposure in those days)
