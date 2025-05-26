Skates

An old photo from my archives with a modern assist. I took this back in 1980 on Kodachrome 64 slide film. My wife’s grandmother lived in a log house built by her husband in 1908 when he homesteaded in Notch Hill, near Salmon Arm B.C. These skates were hanging on an outside wall, apparently unused for quite some time. I loved the look of them and have always liked this photo. The problem was that someone had painted the butt end of one of the logs blue and it always bothered me. This is where the modern assist comes in. Using the color replacement tool in photoshop I replaced the blue with the color of the wood. Finally! The shot I wished I had been able to take.